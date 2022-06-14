Max Igan: The Hidden Game of World War 3! [13.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa





"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn





TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!





THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!





TheCrowhouse - 89558 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lxsVZuXNf16Q/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/