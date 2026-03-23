142: Ivermectin Explained - The Science Behind the Controversy with Dr. Ben Bikman

Topic:

Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning drug with emerging evidence showing it influences mitochondria, inflammation, and metabolic signaling pathways such as AMPK and FXR. While most data is still preclinical, its consistent mechanisms and strong safety record make it a compelling candidate for further research in cancer and metabolic disease.





Summary:

Ivermectin has become one of the most controversial drugs in recent years, but beneath the political noise lies a compelling scientific story. In this lecture, Dr. Ben Bikman examines ivermectin strictly through the lens of peer-reviewed research, highlighting its origins as a Nobel Prize-winning antiparasitic drug and exploring its expanding role in metabolism, mitochondrial function, inflammation, and cancer biology.





A central theme of the lecture is ivermectin’s impact on mitochondria, particularly its ability to inhibit complex I of the electron transport chain. This disruption creates an energy crisis within cells, activates AMPK, suppresses mTOR signaling, and can ultimately trigger apoptosis in cancer cells. Notably, these effects appear to be selective, with cancer cells showing greater sensitivity than healthy cells. Additional mechanisms—including inhibition of PAK1 and synergy with existing chemotherapy agents—further support ivermectin’s potential as a therapeutic candidate in oncology.





Beyond cancer, ivermectin demonstrates meaningful metabolic effects. It reduces inflammation through suppression of NF-kappaB, activates AMPK, and influences glucose metabolism via FXR signaling. Preclinical studies show improvements in insulin sensitivity, glucose control, liver health, and even adipocyte behavior. While human data is still limited, Dr. Bikman emphasizes that the mechanistic consistency across pathways warrants serious clinical investigation rather than dismissal.





References:

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