BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

142: Ivermectin Explained - The Science Behind the Controversy with Dr. Ben Bikman
FocusOnTheWord
FocusOnTheWord
12 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
223 views • 2 days ago

Topic:

Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning drug with emerging evidence showing it influences mitochondria, inflammation, and metabolic signaling pathways such as AMPK and FXR. While most data is still preclinical, its consistent mechanisms and strong safety record make it a compelling candidate for further research in cancer and metabolic disease.


Summary:

Ivermectin has become one of the most controversial drugs in recent years, but beneath the political noise lies a compelling scientific story. In this lecture, Dr. Ben Bikman examines ivermectin strictly through the lens of peer-reviewed research, highlighting its origins as a Nobel Prize-winning antiparasitic drug and exploring its expanding role in metabolism, mitochondrial function, inflammation, and cancer biology.


A central theme of the lecture is ivermectin’s impact on mitochondria, particularly its ability to inhibit complex I of the electron transport chain. This disruption creates an energy crisis within cells, activates AMPK, suppresses mTOR signaling, and can ultimately trigger apoptosis in cancer cells. Notably, these effects appear to be selective, with cancer cells showing greater sensitivity than healthy cells. Additional mechanisms—including inhibition of PAK1 and synergy with existing chemotherapy agents—further support ivermectin’s potential as a therapeutic candidate in oncology.


Beyond cancer, ivermectin demonstrates meaningful metabolic effects. It reduces inflammation through suppression of NF-kappaB, activates AMPK, and influences glucose metabolism via FXR signaling. Preclinical studies show improvements in insulin sensitivity, glucose control, liver health, and even adipocyte behavior. While human data is still limited, Dr. Bikman emphasizes that the mechanistic consistency across pathways warrants serious clinical investigation rather than dismissal.


References:

For complete show notes and references, we invite you to become an Insider subscriber. You’ll enjoy real-time, livestream Metabolic Classroom access which includes live Q&A with Ben after the lecture, unlimited access to Dr. Bikman’s Digital Mind, ad-free podcast episodes, show notes and references, and Ben’s Weekly Research Review Podcast. Learn more: https://www.benbikman.com


Keywords
cancermetabolismmitochondriacovidivermectin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Coast Guard offloads 6,570 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades

U.S. Coast Guard offloads 6,570 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades

Kevin Hughes
Former Pfizer Toxicologist: COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Studies Were Omitted Due To Time Constraints

Former Pfizer Toxicologist: COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Studies Were Omitted Due To Time Constraints

Morgan S. Verity
The hidden link between hydration and blood pressure: Why drinking more water could be your best defense against hypertension

The hidden link between hydration and blood pressure: Why drinking more water could be your best defense against hypertension

Patrick Lewis
Ube Consumption Linked to Specific Health Benefits, According to Natural Health Sources

Ube Consumption Linked to Specific Health Benefits, According to Natural Health Sources

Coco Somers
The science of gratitude: How a thankful heart boosts physical and emotional well-being

The science of gratitude: How a thankful heart boosts physical and emotional well-being

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Forest medicine returns: How chaga, reishi, and lion&#8217;s mane protect modern health

Forest medicine returns: How chaga, reishi, and lion’s mane protect modern health

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy