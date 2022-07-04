May holidays in nature

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeoJFRi_80I

Just a video, some music. Outdoor recreation, fun and a weekend picnic. I wish you a spring mood and a great summer.

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC



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