From the ReAwaken Tour to the Epstein Files: Scott Mckay on Being Targeted, Vindicated

Military tribunals. Sealed indictments. The avalanche of arrests. Retired military and intelligence insiders say it’s all unfolding now—and Scott McKay is here to name names.





John Michael Chambers sits down with Patriot Street Fighter Scott McKay for a raw, unfiltered conversation about what’s really happening behind the headlines. Scott reveals what he’s learned from high‑level sources about the staged Venezuela operation, the truth behind the Charlie Kirk narrative, and why he was targeted by Rachel Maddow and Alan Dershowitz—only to be vindicated when the Epstein files dropped.





Plus: the shot clock is ticking. Scott breaks down why MAGA is being played from within, how to spot the influencers feeding chaos instead of solutions, and what the debt clock’s hidden data actually means for your future.





Then, retirement specialist Brandon Clark joins to cut through the noise on one question everyone’s asking: how do you grow your money without risking everything? Fixed indexed annuities, guaranteed income strategies, and the truth about what works when the markets turn.





The golden age is at the doorstep. But only the disciplined, the discerning, and the focused will walk through it.NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.