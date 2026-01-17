Jeffrey Sachs: US run by ‘psychologically unstable leader’

Donald Trump wastes no time. In the span of mere days he managed to “directly and vulgarly” threaten several countries – including Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Denmark – and these threats are not “purely performative,” laments US economist Jeffrey Sachs.

This, along with the fact that Trump himself is a “dangerous person” and a “psychologically unstable leader,” is a cause for concern, Sachs suggests.