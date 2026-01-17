© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Sachs: US run by ‘psychologically unstable leader’
Donald Trump wastes no time. In the span of mere days he managed to “directly and vulgarly” threaten several countries – including Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Denmark – and these threats are not “purely performative,” laments US economist Jeffrey Sachs.
This, along with the fact that Trump himself is a “dangerous person” and a “psychologically unstable leader,” is a cause for concern, Sachs suggests.