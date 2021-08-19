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Britse Special Forces
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230 views • August 19, 2021
Britse Special Forces
Voegen zich bij de demonstranten.
Met een hele duidelijke boodschap.
Stop het fascistische beleid , of de oorlog begint.
Wij zijn bereid ons leven te geven.
Boris Johnson heeft nu toch een probleempje.
Voegen zich bij de demonstranten.
Met een hele duidelijke boodschap.
Stop het fascistische beleid , of de oorlog begint.
Wij zijn bereid ons leven te geven.
Boris Johnson heeft nu toch een probleempje.
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