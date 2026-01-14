Greenland and NATO Strategy, an interview with Tom Luongo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Greenland isn’t about land—it’s about leverage, security, and sea routes. Trump’s posture exposes NATO’s internal contradictions and Europe’s dependence on U.S. power. The loudest outrage comes from global elites, not everyday citizens. Strategic assets matter, and this debate reveals who benefits most from the status quo.
#Greenland #NATO #Geostrategy #GlobalSecurity #PowerPlays
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport