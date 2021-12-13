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Donald Trump Takes NY: Ted Cruz Delegate Controversy Continues!
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60 views • December 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3266/donald-trump-takes-ny-ted-cruz-delegate-controversy-continues
Soundclound: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3266-donald-trump-takes-ny-ted-cruz-delegate-controversy-continues
Following the Colorado Delegate Controversy, Ted Cruz received criticism for “stealing” delegates in Georgia disproportionate to his voter support in the state. Donald Trump has made claims that the Republican primary process is “rigged” by the establishment and is working to subvert the will of the people.
Leading into the New York primary, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders supporters have complained about rules which hinder “insurgent” candidates to the benefit of establishment politicians. Will the Republican establishment be able to stop Donald Trump? What is Ted Cruz’s political future? Are the Republicans headed towards a contested convention? Does the primary prove that Donald Trump could never beat Hillary Clinton in New York during a general election?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-takes-ny
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundclound: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3266-donald-trump-takes-ny-ted-cruz-delegate-controversy-continues
Following the Colorado Delegate Controversy, Ted Cruz received criticism for “stealing” delegates in Georgia disproportionate to his voter support in the state. Donald Trump has made claims that the Republican primary process is “rigged” by the establishment and is working to subvert the will of the people.
Leading into the New York primary, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders supporters have complained about rules which hinder “insurgent” candidates to the benefit of establishment politicians. Will the Republican establishment be able to stop Donald Trump? What is Ted Cruz’s political future? Are the Republicans headed towards a contested convention? Does the primary prove that Donald Trump could never beat Hillary Clinton in New York during a general election?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-takes-ny
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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