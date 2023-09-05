Rotten Politics: UN told THE SCIENCE to cover up facts (mirrored)

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Mirrored from YouTube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/7DUgPMnhi0o?si=XYZfD3dpNQBjCyHC
Sep 5, 2023The whole green agenda is built on a lie
Leaked UN report reveals the UN told the science
to hide that the earths temp
hasn't risen for the last 15 years
Source
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2425775/Climate-scientists-told-cover-fact-Earths-temperature-risen-15-years.html
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