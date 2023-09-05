Create New Account
Rotten Politics: UN told THE SCIENCE to cover up facts (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Rotten Politics at:-

https://youtu.be/7DUgPMnhi0o?si=XYZfD3dpNQBjCyHC

Sep 5, 2023The whole green agenda is built on a lie

Leaked UN report reveals the UN told the science

to hide that the earths temp

hasn't risen for the last 15 years


Source

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2425775/Climate-scientists-told-cover-fact-Earths-temperature-risen-15-years.html


