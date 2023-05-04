Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche - Why 'COVID' Isn't Going Away

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Maria Zeee
May 2, 2023
Virologist and evolutionary biology expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche was one of the earliest voices warning against vaccinating during a pandemic, issuing multiple calls to the WHO to immediately cease injecting the population, claiming this was going to cause 'COVID' to continue evolving and perpetuate an ongoing 'pandemic'.
Now Dr. Vanden Bossche joins us to discuss why he believes 'COVID' isn't going away.
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