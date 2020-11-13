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FORMER WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL ON DEADLY COST OF LOCKDOWN
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50 views • November 13, 2020
FORMER WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL ON DEADLY COST OF LOCKDOWN
With Europe and parts of the US headed for more Lockdowns, Journalist and former White House official, Darren Beattie, has incredible insight into the impact of Covid lockdowns so far. Are we losing far more lives than we are saving? This story is too important to miss.
#CountTheCost #Lockdown #OpenTheWorld #COVID19 #LifeYearsLost
With Europe and parts of the US headed for more Lockdowns, Journalist and former White House official, Darren Beattie, has incredible insight into the impact of Covid lockdowns so far. Are we losing far more lives than we are saving? This story is too important to miss.
#CountTheCost #Lockdown #OpenTheWorld #COVID19 #LifeYearsLost
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