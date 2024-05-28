NBA legend killed by VAXX poison induced CANCER

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
REST IN PEACE, BILL WALTON.
"Bill Walton wasn't having any of that Nick Rolovich got fired bullshit. #collegegameday"
https://x.com/MrScavellz/status/1451945029925224455
"Bill Walton reminds ‘GameDay’ viewers about the Conference of Champions"
Oct. 23, 2021 11:58 AM PT
https://www.latimesDOTcom/sports/ucla/story/2021-10-23/bill-walton-espn-gameday-viewers-conference-of-champions-reminder
Fired Washington State coach Nick Rolovich received some unsolicited advice — “Get a vaccination,” Walton said — and ESPN analyst Lee Corso got a kiss on the head.
Remembering UCLA and NBA legend Bill Walton
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=SwkLJUkAwL4
