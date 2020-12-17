Messages from God - Pray for President Trump to Win Election

Tuesday, December 15, 2020:Jesus said: “My people, be prepared if your President invokes his Executive Order of 2018 that allows a military insurrection for foreign countries interfering in your election. You are seeing how both Biden and Harris have had dealings with Communist China, who is your most threatening enemy. If Harris becomes President, you could have an instant communist state, because there are Chinese troops in Canada near your border. It is your President Trump who is protecting your freedoms, so keep praying for his plans to keep you from being taken over by Communist China. If a civil war breaks out, I will call My people to the safety of My refuges. Remember how I told you that I will send My Warning before any killing starts. Trust in Me to protect you from the evil ones.”www.johnleary.com--------------------Urgent message from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Avoid the Corona vaccine at all costs------------------BREAKING: US Department of State Issues New Warnings: “The Chinese Communist Party Poses a Real Threat”-----------------Trump: "Massive Fraud Took Place With The Machines"