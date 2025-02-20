Jew-Baiting, Bible, Hellywood, Craig Sawyer, U.K. “Migrants”, Leo Frnak, Leo Kearse, Tim Oz-man

SR 2025-02-19 “Clay Pigeons”

Topic list:

* Is the Jew-baiting simply today’s “climate”?

* Johnny’s private conversation with Leonard Ulrich.

* Was the Bible fabricated by a bunch of guys in a room? Threads from Old to New Testament show that as ridiculous.

* Yup. There is NO creativity in Hellywood.

* SURPRISE: Rome-flix is doing ANOTHER iteration of “the gunfight at the OK corral”. How can Johnny use it to bust James Delinpole’s balls?

* More details on the insanity that was “Obie” O’Brien’s family.

* How do you win against temptation? (Why should you try?)

* How are the most elite Praetorians going down? Here’s an idea.

* “Veterans for Child Rescue” and Craig Sawyer: what’s REALLY going on?

* Will Donald Trump be “assassinated” AGAIN?

* “I’ll catch your bowie knife with my arm.” Just stop.

* Insanely draconian drug laws in Russia: Marc Fogle and Brittney Griner, Jesuit Theater?

* The “migrant” agenda in Europe, U.K.

* Building a log cabin with Doug and money.

* The Leo Frank cigar-dick pic.

* The far-Left OWNS the U.K.

* Another “anti-Woke” comedian “Leo”?

* “Kwisatz Haderach”

* If Johnny Tweets a falling tree on Twatter, will anyone hear?

* Tim Oz-man says clot-shot tyranny was a PsyOp.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

> Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

> Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

> BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

> Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

> UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/