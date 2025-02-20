BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jew-Baiting, Bible, Hellywood, Craig Sawyer, U.K. "Migrants", Leo Frnak, Leo Kearse, Tim Oz-man
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
2 months ago

SR 2025-02-19 "Clay Pigeons"

 

Topic list:
* Is the Jew-baiting simply today’s “climate”?
* Johnny’s private conversation with Leonard Ulrich.
* Was the Bible fabricated by a bunch of guys in a room? Threads from Old to New Testament show that as ridiculous.
* Yup. There is NO creativity in Hellywood.
* SURPRISE: Rome-flix is doing ANOTHER iteration of “the gunfight at the OK corral”. How can Johnny use it to bust James Delinpole’s balls?
* More details on the insanity that was “Obie” O’Brien’s family.
* How do you win against temptation? (Why should you try?)
* How are the most elite Praetorians going down? Here’s an idea.
* “Veterans for Child Rescue” and Craig Sawyer: what’s REALLY going on?
* Will Donald Trump be “assassinated” AGAIN?
* “I’ll catch your bowie knife with my arm.” Just stop.
* Insanely draconian drug laws in Russia: Marc Fogle and Brittney Griner, Jesuit Theater?
* The “migrant” agenda in Europe, U.K.
* Building a log cabin with Doug and money.
* The Leo Frank cigar-dick pic.
* The far-Left OWNS the U.K.
* Another “anti-Woke” comedian “Leo”?
* “Kwisatz Haderach”
* If Johnny Tweets a falling tree on Twatter, will anyone hear?
* Tim Oz-man says clot-shot tyranny was a PsyOp.

_____________________

Keywords
biblehollywoodjewsmigrantsjesuits
