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Dr. Burzynski Found A CURE FOR CANCER In The 80s & They Took Him To Court For Over 20 Years - That's How They Do It
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197 views • December 18, 2021
I found this on bitchute... Antineoplaston is the name of Dr. Burzynski's medication. It's based on a string of peptides he found missing in those with cancer. He PROVED that his patients were cured of cancer based on his medicine.
The courts found him innocent every time he was pulled into a law suit by the feds. They made his life difficult for over 20 years and most of us still do not know about his work. Please share this info.
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The courts found him innocent every time he was pulled into a law suit by the feds. They made his life difficult for over 20 years and most of us still do not know about his work. Please share this info.
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://thebodyhouse.biz/phone-sessions-with-dyann
Dyann's RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
SIGN UP TO GET UNIQUE & PRACTICAL LIFE COACHING TIPS!
http://madmimi.com/signups/135f612852d54e1a99f886af1e2dd89f/join
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