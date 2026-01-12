Venezuelan Security Guard's Unverified Report

The unverified report describes a dramatic and overwhelming U.S. military assault that occurred during the operation. Key claims from the account include:

Technological Disruption: Radar systems inexplicably shut down just before the attack began.

Overwhelming Force: A small contingent of approximately 20 U.S. soldiers, utilizing advanced technology and weapons, allegedly overwhelmed hundreds of Venezuelan security personnel within minutes.

"Sonic Weapon" Allegation: The guard claimed that the U.S. forces deployed an unfamiliar "intense sound wave" weapon that caused severe physical symptoms, including soldiers bleeding from the nose, vomiting blood, and being unable to stand or move.

A Warning: The account concludes with the guard issuing a stark warning to other nations about the U.S.'s military capabilities.

The White House did not confirm the use of such a "sonic weapon" or the specifics of the guard's account.

The account has gained significant attention due to its dramatic nature and its high-profile sharing, but the details lack official confirmation.



