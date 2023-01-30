Place is hot, only dogs roam the streets, the city is ruined

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Russia Ukraine Updates
Jan 29, 2023
📍 Bakhmut
Watch Uncensored footages of the Russia-Ukraine war & world's events.
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https://ko-fi.com/russiaukraineupdates
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