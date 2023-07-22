Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"How To Prepare For The Second Coming" Pavel Goia
channel image
PatchSDA
79 Subscribers
17 views
Published 17 hours ago

Jesus is returning. Will you be ready? How can you prepare for Christ’s Second Coming? Pastor Pavel Goia looks at the parables Jesus told that have instruction for us who are waiting for Christ’s return. Learn lessons about how to prepare as Pastor Goia analyzes the story of the ten virgins, the parable of the fig tree, the faithful and the evil servants, and the parable of the talents.

How can we apply principles from ancient wedding traditions to our own lives? What do all these stories have in common regarding how we should spend our waiting time? Find out in this episode! Discover what to do to prepare to meet Jesus with joy when He comes again.

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket