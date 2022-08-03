A Conversation with General Flynn | Law Enforcement Today

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Kyle Reyes, Executive Director of Law Enforcement Today sits down for an engaging interview with General Michael Flynn to talk politics, “insurrections” and the state of law enforcement today.
Comments: This is an excellent interview. General Flynn is a Patriot of the highest caliber!
Source:
https://www.generalflynn.com/let-presents-a-conversation-with-general-flynn/