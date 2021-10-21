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Planet Lockdown Movie Premiere
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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21 views • October 21, 2021
Join us, Livestream or In Person, on November 20th for the premiere screening of Planet Lockdown.

Get tickets and info here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/planet-lockdown-movie-premier/

Planet Lockdown is a big-picture documentary film on the most extraordinary time in human history. Ranging far and wide, with the most knowledgeable and insightful observers of our day, the film interviews world authorities – from America throughout Europe -- speaking out on the global situation and what its implications are likely to be.

Featuring more than two dozen leading scientists, statesmen, doctors, protestors, and princes – like financial strategist Catherine Austin Fitts, intellectual property authority Dr. David Martin, former Pfizer chief scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò of the Catholic church, former Czech Prime Minister Václav Klaus, and Global Fraud Attorney Reiner Fuellmich, Planet Lockdown is an in-depth, sophisticated assessment of the story with a clear, unvarnished overview of the extraordinary events that have transpired as well as an outline of what is headed our way.

To view the trailer, please visit https://rumble.com/vd11zn-planet-lockdown-documentary-trailer.html

Get tickets and info here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/planet-lockdown-movie-premier/
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