How Much More Evidence Do We Need That the Spike Protein Is a Man-Made Bioweapon?

https://gnews.org/articles/531432

摘要：Dr. Richard Fleming interviewed with CHD.TV said that we have the papers to prove that HIV (Glycoprotein 120) was inserted into the (COVID-19) spike protein. We have the papers to prove that this was intentionally inserted into the spike protein by Wuhan Institute of Virology. The PRRA insert is known as Furin and no other coronavirus has that insert. It is critical to make this spike protein infective in people. As a results of the Glycoprotein 120 and PRRA inserts, the spike protein of SARS-Cov-2 is a prion. Classic diseases such as Mad Cow disease and Alzheimer's disease are due to prion.





