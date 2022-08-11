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Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/08/11/steven-sahiounie-talks-syria-lebanon-palestine-turkey-iran-iraq-empire-and-mideast-discourse-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220811/