© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/05/2020 -- THOUSANDS OF HOT SPOTS appear across Plate + New Madrid -- Plate shifting? Big quake?
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
748 views • October 06, 2020
10/05/2020 -- THOUSANDS OF HOT SPOTS appear across Plate + New Madrid -- Plate shifting? Big quake?
Follow along with the links here: shortwave IR closeup
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shortwave IR regional view:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Color Fire view:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
View hot spots on google earth download here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
Yesterday there were a few dozen.. today it spread out across the whole craton edge from Idaho South through Colorado, into Texas, across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. Even going up the East coast to Maine and Southeast Quebec.
All at once within minutes of each other.. Each burst of heat lasting 5 or 10 minutes at the most.
The cluster of hot spots in Idaho is also concerning, as well as the threat of seismic activity along the New Madrid or Wabash Valley seismic zone.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Follow along with the links here: shortwave IR closeup
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shortwave IR regional view:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Color Fire view:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
View hot spots on google earth download here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
Yesterday there were a few dozen.. today it spread out across the whole craton edge from Idaho South through Colorado, into Texas, across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. Even going up the East coast to Maine and Southeast Quebec.
All at once within minutes of each other.. Each burst of heat lasting 5 or 10 minutes at the most.
The cluster of hot spots in Idaho is also concerning, as well as the threat of seismic activity along the New Madrid or Wabash Valley seismic zone.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.