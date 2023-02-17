Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G THE JAB AND A WARNING! - EMP ATTACKS THROUGH PULSED HIGH ENERGY TO THE RFID NANO CHIPED JABBED PEOPLE - ITS A MILITARY EXERCISE
429 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 16 hours ago |

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! - AND SMART IS VERY VERY DUMB!

SARS = SPECIFIC ABZORBTION RADIATION SICKNESS

MERS  = MAGNETIC ELECTRO RADIATION SICKNESS

ALL MAN MADE BY FREQUENCY TO KEEP YOU SICK AND STUPID!

SMART = SECRET MILITARIZED ARMAMENTS RESIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket