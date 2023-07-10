Teoshka was abused, he collapsed on the road, his hind legs were completely paralyzed

Pitiful Animal





July 8, 2023





An urgent call at the end of the day was about a dog named Teoshka.

Teoshka was a victim of animal abuse. He was knocked down in the street, and his hind legs were completely paralyzed.

In the midst of cold snow and rain, everyone rushed past, leaving Teoshka with a deep sadness

His body had many open wounds, and he was being starved for many days. His whole body was buried in white snow, which made him completely exhausted.

Even a minute delay would change Teoshka's life

That's why I had to call many people to help me get Teo into the car so that we could immediately go to the hospital.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

