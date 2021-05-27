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LADY TELLS ABOUT HER EXPERIENCE AFTER THE JAB...VERY SCARY. IT IS A WONDER SHE DID NOT DIE
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101 views • May 27, 2021
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
She still does not know she will...some statements I found interesting:
***Get an Alexa it knows your address and can call 911
***Get a German Shepard dog, it will lick your face and wake you up
(How about doing real research and not getting facts from TV? Maybe not taking poison)
***Everyone needs to report their problems to VAERS
(VAERS is deleting reports and not reporting to the public so it won't do much good).
***Eating utensils are sticking to her arm and she wants to know why
(She could learn that here on my channel)
***She is shocked that she is being censored on many platforms
(Wait until you have no friends left that talk to you because you are nuts)
***She seems perturbed that people don't believe a fork would stick to her arm
(Wait until they piss you off you would like to stab them with it)_
***Xrayed her arm because it must have metal in it
(That genius would have been fun to talk to in Xray)
***Doctor says vaccines are good for us
(Another genius)
***Doing a detox
(You ain't gonna detox this crap out)
***I washed my face with conditioner so I have some confusion
(At least for now it was not Clorox bleach)
***Chest pain, throwing up and can't get out of bed
***Headed to the doctors with my fork and demanding answers
(Good luck with that one, you already forked up)
***She can't believe she is being called a liar and getting so much criticism
(Just wait it gets worse. Much worse. You ain't seen nothing yet)
OK and her husband is a cop. So is he out arresting people for not wearing a mask and throwing them out of stores? Just a question.
She still does not know she will...some statements I found interesting:
***Get an Alexa it knows your address and can call 911
***Get a German Shepard dog, it will lick your face and wake you up
(How about doing real research and not getting facts from TV? Maybe not taking poison)
***Everyone needs to report their problems to VAERS
(VAERS is deleting reports and not reporting to the public so it won't do much good).
***Eating utensils are sticking to her arm and she wants to know why
(She could learn that here on my channel)
***She is shocked that she is being censored on many platforms
(Wait until you have no friends left that talk to you because you are nuts)
***She seems perturbed that people don't believe a fork would stick to her arm
(Wait until they piss you off you would like to stab them with it)_
***Xrayed her arm because it must have metal in it
(That genius would have been fun to talk to in Xray)
***Doctor says vaccines are good for us
(Another genius)
***Doing a detox
(You ain't gonna detox this crap out)
***I washed my face with conditioner so I have some confusion
(At least for now it was not Clorox bleach)
***Chest pain, throwing up and can't get out of bed
***Headed to the doctors with my fork and demanding answers
(Good luck with that one, you already forked up)
***She can't believe she is being called a liar and getting so much criticism
(Just wait it gets worse. Much worse. You ain't seen nothing yet)
OK and her husband is a cop. So is he out arresting people for not wearing a mask and throwing them out of stores? Just a question.
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