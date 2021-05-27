LADY TELLS ABOUT HER EXPERIENCE AFTER THE JAB...VERY SCARY. IT IS A WONDER SHE DID NOT DIE

SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW



She still does not know she will...some statements I found interesting:

***Get an Alexa it knows your address and can call 911

***Get a German Shepard dog, it will lick your face and wake you up

(How about doing real research and not getting facts from TV? Maybe not taking poison)

***Everyone needs to report their problems to VAERS

(VAERS is deleting reports and not reporting to the public so it won't do much good).

***Eating utensils are sticking to her arm and she wants to know why

(She could learn that here on my channel)

***She is shocked that she is being censored on many platforms

(Wait until you have no friends left that talk to you because you are nuts)

***She seems perturbed that people don't believe a fork would stick to her arm

(Wait until they piss you off you would like to stab them with it)_

***Xrayed her arm because it must have metal in it

(That genius would have been fun to talk to in Xray)

***Doctor says vaccines are good for us

(Another genius)

***Doing a detox

(You ain't gonna detox this crap out)

***I washed my face with conditioner so I have some confusion

(At least for now it was not Clorox bleach)

***Chest pain, throwing up and can't get out of bed

***Headed to the doctors with my fork and demanding answers

(Good luck with that one, you already forked up)

***She can't believe she is being called a liar and getting so much criticism

(Just wait it gets worse. Much worse. You ain't seen nothing yet)

OK and her husband is a cop. So is he out arresting people for not wearing a mask and throwing them out of stores? Just a question.