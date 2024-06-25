BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Julian Assange freed: Wikileaks founder to return to Australia after US plea deal
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
86 views • 10 months ago

Global News

Jun 25, 2024

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. that will see him freed after a 14-year legal saga.


Assange, 52, has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified U.S. national defense documents, according to filings in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.


Assange’s wife Stella said the pair will seek a pardon from the U.S. government, but said for now she’s focused on reuniting.


“I’ll really believe it when I have him in front of me and I can take him and hug him and then it will be real, you know,” she said.


The deal brings an end to a legal saga that saw Assange spend more than five years in a British high-security jail and seven years holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy fighting allegations of sex crimes in Sweden, while also fighting extradition to the U.S.


For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/10586230/w...

#GlobalNews #assangecase #assange

Keywords
usjulian assangeaustraliaplea dealwikileaks founderglobal newsfreed
