Party Magician Denver

Scott McCray also provides a variety of performance options that allow him to provide the ideal entertainment for almost any event. A few of the most requested performances he offers includes Roving Close-up Magic, Stage Show Magic and The Secret Waiter Gag.
Services provided include:
-Corporate Magician
-Corporate Entertainer
-Denver Comedian
-Close Up Magic
-Trade Show Magician
-Party Magician
-Event Magician
More details:
Address: 650 Brentwood Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Phone: 303‑324‑6466
Website: https://www.magiciancolorado.com
Contact Us Form: https://www.magiciancolorado.com/contact/
