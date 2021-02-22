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"The Secret of Mount Ararat" - Interviews of Ron Wyatt & John Baumgardner (1988)
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68 views • February 22, 2021
Discovery's Science channel will soon air an episode on Noah's ark in their Forbidden History TV series. We have uploaded a clip from their October 23, 1988 show "The Secret of Mount Ararat" that was filmed in August 1985 on the same Durupinar Noah's ark site and features interviews by Ron Wyatt and Dr. John Baumgardner. Enjoy!
See Noah's ark and the surrounding region for yourself on one of our upcoming tours to eastern Turkey! https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See Noah's ark and the surrounding region for yourself on one of our upcoming tours to eastern Turkey! https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
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