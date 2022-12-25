US High School Baseball & Softball Zachary West and Isabella Pastella

The US High School Sports Show is Powered by:
Merry Christmas Athletes, Warriors, Coaches, and all who love them!
The class of 2023 has been a loaded one indeed.
On today's show we bring you an outstanding MIF from South Carolina and a shortstop out of Norristown PA sure to inch your program to greater victories on the field and in the classroom.
Part one:
Zachary West Baseball Recruiting Video 2023 MIF
Part Two:
Isabella Pastella 2023 Shortstop/Utility Softball Skills
Contact Info:
Phone: 267-257-1260
E-mail: [email protected]
Instagram: isabellapastella2023
Twitter: Ipastella2023
