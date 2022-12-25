US High School Baseball & Softball Zachary West and Isabella Pastella

The US High School Sports Show is Powered by:



Shaq Shred Stack: Novex Biotech

The Shaq Shred Stack is built to make you your leanest self. Stay tuned for the Shaq 12-Week Shred Release, presented by Novex Biotech, only on BodyFit Training.

► BodyFit Training Programs:

https://shrsl.com/3ussu

► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements:

https://shrsl.com/3ussw

Merry Christmas Athletes, Warriors, Coaches, and all who love them!

The class of 2023 has been a loaded one indeed.

On today's show we bring you an outstanding MIF from South Carolina and a shortstop out of Norristown PA sure to inch your program to greater victories on the field and in the classroom.

Part one:

Zachary West Baseball Recruiting Video 2023 MIF

Part Two:

Isabella Pastella 2023 Shortstop/Utility Softball Skills

Contact Info:

Phone: 267-257-1260

E-mail: [email protected]

Instagram: isabellapastella2023

Twitter: Ipastella2023

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

http://www.USSportsRadio.net



