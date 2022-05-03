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“Knowledge coming to light changes things.” ~ Eric Coppolino
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52 views • May 03, 2022
The COVID-19 Chronology with Eric Coppolino
DR. SAM BAILEY WITH ERIC COPPOLINO — ON THE MONUMENTAL TASK OF DOCUMENTING & EXAMINING THE COVID-19 CHRONOLOGY: “KNOWLEDGE COMING TO LIGHT CHANGES THINGS”
Recently, I have been fortunate to have connected with the inspiring Eric Coppolino, who is based in New York State.
Eric has an incredible history of exposing scientific fraud and environmental pollution cover-ups. He was one of the first to start investigating the COVID-19 scam and is putting something big together to help all of us who are questioning the narrative.
We talk about:
the problems with the PCR how Eric realised there was no SARS-CoV-2 “virus” nuclear waste contamination cover-ups how to be a citizen scientist COVID-19 Chronology and much more… https://odysee.com/the-COVID-19-Chronology-with-Eric-Coppolino:891c6930d37503c43173b6baa6b90b193757817d?src=embed
DR. SAM BAILEY WITH ERIC COPPOLINO — ON THE MONUMENTAL TASK OF DOCUMENTING & EXAMINING THE COVID-19 CHRONOLOGY: “KNOWLEDGE COMING TO LIGHT CHANGES THINGS”
Recently, I have been fortunate to have connected with the inspiring Eric Coppolino, who is based in New York State.
Eric has an incredible history of exposing scientific fraud and environmental pollution cover-ups. He was one of the first to start investigating the COVID-19 scam and is putting something big together to help all of us who are questioning the narrative.
We talk about:
the problems with the PCR how Eric realised there was no SARS-CoV-2 “virus” nuclear waste contamination cover-ups how to be a citizen scientist COVID-19 Chronology and much more… https://odysee.com/the-COVID-19-Chronology-with-Eric-Coppolino:891c6930d37503c43173b6baa6b90b193757817d?src=embed
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