Kyle Rittenhouse Should Not Be on Trial- Prosecution Fumbles Plus This Week's Headline News Stories 11/12/21

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This week we saw the American judicial system ratchet up their politicization to unprecedented levels. Prosecutors in the show trial of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse have taken hit after hit to their false narrative that Kyle wasn't acting in self defense. People all over the political spectrum have now come to the conclusion that Rittenhouse acted in self defense and shouldn't even be on trial. While the main stream media scrambles to attempt to re-shape their plot line, rational, thinking people from around the world are seeing first hand the evidence in this case and are being red pilled on who exactly peddles in fake news. Just like the "Fine People Hoax" or Nick Sandman, Kyle has been falsely accused. This week in a bold move, Kyle took to the stand to tell his story. Time will tell if this was the right way to go. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/kyle-rittenhouse-should-not-be-on-trial-prosecution-fumbles/
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