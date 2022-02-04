© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
News & Psychiatric Reformer Robert Whitaker - The Dr. Peter Beggin Hour - 04/29/20
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • February 04, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Apr 29, 2020. This video had 2,788 views and 176 likes.
Today my radio/TV show starts a new format. The hour begins with my current news and analysis report. After the report comes an interview or other topics. Today’s news focuses on a fake VA study claiming that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin were causing the deaths of veterans hospitalized with the coronavirus, but I come up with a shockingly different analysis of its own data—and force a turnabout in the media. After the report, Bob Whitaker, journalist and scientist, gives an extremely informative and lively interview about the latest big lie from psychiatry (it is a whooper) and about encouraging developments in Europe with drug-free inpatient treatment. This is truly a fine interview with one of the most effective people in the psychiatric reform movement. A good Dr. Peter Breggin Hour.
Today my radio/TV show starts a new format. The hour begins with my current news and analysis report. After the report comes an interview or other topics. Today’s news focuses on a fake VA study claiming that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin were causing the deaths of veterans hospitalized with the coronavirus, but I come up with a shockingly different analysis of its own data—and force a turnabout in the media. After the report, Bob Whitaker, journalist and scientist, gives an extremely informative and lively interview about the latest big lie from psychiatry (it is a whooper) and about encouraging developments in Europe with drug-free inpatient treatment. This is truly a fine interview with one of the most effective people in the psychiatric reform movement. A good Dr. Peter Breggin Hour.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.