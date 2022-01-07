© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are People Who Still Wear Masks Suffering From a Mental Illness?
Follow
6
Share
Report
1335 views • January 07, 2022
Dr. Mark McDonald explains covid mass formation psychosis. May this show help people overcome their Fear.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
19:53 Dr explains how to talk to people who are suffering from Covid Mass Formation Psychosis
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61d770f98a27e35ca69d71f8
03:38 -5:24 Info Wars - Dr. Mark McDonald on Covid Mass Formation Psychosis
06:07 More of Dr Mark McDonald
11:43 Dr Mark McDonald -The country is divided into two groups, the fearful and the unfearful.
00:00 - 01:35 More of Dr Mark McDonald
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
19:53 Dr explains how to talk to people who are suffering from Covid Mass Formation Psychosis
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61d770f98a27e35ca69d71f8
03:38 -5:24 Info Wars - Dr. Mark McDonald on Covid Mass Formation Psychosis
06:07 More of Dr Mark McDonald
11:43 Dr Mark McDonald -The country is divided into two groups, the fearful and the unfearful.
00:00 - 01:35 More of Dr Mark McDonald
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.