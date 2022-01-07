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Are People Who Still Wear Masks Suffering From a Mental Illness?
The New American
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1335 views • January 07, 2022
Dr. Mark McDonald explains covid mass formation psychosis.  May this show help people overcome their Fear.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Clips
19:53 Dr explains how to talk to people who are suffering from Covid Mass Formation Psychosis
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61d770f98a27e35ca69d71f8

03:38 -5:24 Info Wars - Dr. Mark McDonald on Covid Mass Formation Psychosis

06:07 More of Dr Mark McDonald

11:43 Dr Mark McDonald -The country is divided into two groups, the fearful and the unfearful.

00:00 - 01:35 More of Dr Mark McDonald
Keywords
masksthe new americancovidben armstrong
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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