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For Educational Purposes Only - The Change Between 1976 & Current Day Media - Please Circulate (MIRRORED)
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906 views • February 15, 2020
For Educational Purposes Only - The Change Between 1976 & Current Day Media - Please Circulate (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/stYz4lRwGPM
Thank you Marie W for posting this very important video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLkP5Jdth90
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
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And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/stYz4lRwGPM
Thank you Marie W for posting this very important video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLkP5Jdth90
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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