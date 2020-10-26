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Roberts Sunday UFO cases - Lue Q+A and 1950 cases etc ] - OT Chan Live#334
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15 views • October 26, 2020
#LuisElizondo #1950UFOs #UFO #UFOs #Aliens #MUFON
Topics
1) Luis Elizondo's Q&A. 2020
2) Gordon Creighton UFO At The Chinese Embassy, 1950-60s
3) Scoutmaster attacked by UFO, Palm Beach, Florida, 1952.
4) UAL Flight 105 - July 4, 1947 (Near Oregon.)
5) An Alien Detour - Two Russian Truck Drivers See Landed Spaceship, 1989
6) The Lake Anten UFO Landing Incident 1970
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
Topics
1) Luis Elizondo's Q&A. 2020
2) Gordon Creighton UFO At The Chinese Embassy, 1950-60s
3) Scoutmaster attacked by UFO, Palm Beach, Florida, 1952.
4) UAL Flight 105 - July 4, 1947 (Near Oregon.)
5) An Alien Detour - Two Russian Truck Drivers See Landed Spaceship, 1989
6) The Lake Anten UFO Landing Incident 1970
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
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