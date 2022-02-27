© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STUPIDITY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH INTELLECT & IQ - DEITRICH BONHOEFFER'S THEORY
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • February 27, 2022
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
www.healingwaysforyou.com
Dietrich Bonhoeffer argued that stupid people are more dangerous than evil ones. This is because while we can protest against or fight evil people, against stupid ones we are defenseless—reasons fall on deaf ears.’
His theory feels particularly pertinent in current times.
Deitrich Bonhoeffer was hung by Hitler in 1945.
When the pineal gland is full of heavy metals and chemicals from our toxic environment - air, water, soil, food, we cannot think clearly or critically.
www.healingwaysforyou.com
Dietrich Bonhoeffer argued that stupid people are more dangerous than evil ones. This is because while we can protest against or fight evil people, against stupid ones we are defenseless—reasons fall on deaf ears.’
His theory feels particularly pertinent in current times.
Deitrich Bonhoeffer was hung by Hitler in 1945.
When the pineal gland is full of heavy metals and chemicals from our toxic environment - air, water, soil, food, we cannot think clearly or critically.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.