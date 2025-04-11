© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Administration are Censoring the NET | Is Trump Taking us to War?
Trump's administration admits to Censoring the net. More evidence they are taking us to War. Ursula von der Leyen praises the Talmud. Noahide laws in the EU? Trump is open to sending US citizens to prisons around the world. How does this play into anti free speech laws and the future banning of the Bible? Cover Microsoft’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide against the people of Palestine. Remember, the Ai IDF targeting system is called the Gospel. Did Klaus, WEF, say US Inc will lose its dominance? More actions by the administration to push for bio digital blockchain trackable money. The building of the MOTB money system. Cover Microsoft’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide against the people of Palestine. Who controls Trump? Deep analysis.