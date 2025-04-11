BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's Administration are Censoring the NET | Is Trump Taking us to War?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
160 views • 3 weeks ago

Trump's Administration are Censoring the NET |  Is Trump Taking us to War?

Trump's administration admits to Censoring the net.    More evidence they are taking us to War.  Ursula von der Leyen praises the Talmud.   Noahide laws in the EU?    Trump is open to sending US citizens to prisons around the world.  How does this play into anti free speech laws and the future banning of the Bible?  Cover  Microsoft’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide against the people of Palestine.   Remember, the Ai IDF targeting system is called the Gospel.  Did Klaus, WEF, say US Inc will lose its dominance?  More actions by the administration to push for bio digital blockchain trackable money.  The building of the MOTB money system.   Cover Microsoft’s complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide against the people of Palestine.  Who controls Trump?  Deep analysis.    


Keywords
sjwellfirefinal days reporttrump is censoring the netantisemite censorshipis trump taking us to wartrillion dollar war budget
