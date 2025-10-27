BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Pam Popper Show Episode 1 - Pam Interviews Her Co-Author
Wellness Forum Health
Wellness Forum HealthCheckmark Icon
283 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 days ago

We’re switching things up, everybody!

Welcome to the very first episode of The Pam Popper Show! From now on, Pam will not only share news and updates but she will also sit down with special guests for INFORMED conversations you won’t want to miss.

In this premiere episode, Pam flips the script and interviews her co-author Heidi Plumb—yes, the same Heidi who usually asks her the questions! They chat about their new book, Conversations with Pam: The Power of INFORMED Healthcare, and they also talk a little bit about the Certified Health Educator program that Heidi completed back in 2023.

Pam also dives into a fascinating open placebo experiment that helped people with chronic migraines—discussing the possibility that our beliefs can be powerful healing tools.

Don't Forget to Save the Dates!

Book Launch Party: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 PM ET – Celebrate the release of Conversations with Pam with live readings and Q&A. Purchase a copy here - https://a.co/d/6VJORrZ 

Microbiome Workshop: Monday, Nov. 10 at 8 PM ET – Join Pam for a free deep dive into gut health and the microbiome.

Purchase your signed copy of the book or register for both events by calling 614-841-7700 or emailing [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there!

Keywords
pampopperwellnessforumhealthwellnessforumpampoppershow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy