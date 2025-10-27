The Pam Popper Show Episode 1 - Pam Interviews Her Co-Author

Welcome to the very first episode of The Pam Popper Show! From now on, Pam will not only share news and updates but she will also sit down with special guests for INFORMED conversations you won’t want to miss.

In this premiere episode, Pam flips the script and interviews her co-author Heidi Plumb—yes, the same Heidi who usually asks her the questions! They chat about their new book, Conversations with Pam: The Power of INFORMED Healthcare, and they also talk a little bit about the Certified Health Educator program that Heidi completed back in 2023.

Pam also dives into a fascinating open placebo experiment that helped people with chronic migraines—discussing the possibility that our beliefs can be powerful healing tools.

Don't Forget to Save the Dates!

Book Launch Party: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 PM ET – Celebrate the release of Conversations with Pam with live readings and Q&A. Purchase a copy here - https://a.co/d/6VJORrZ

Microbiome Workshop: Monday, Nov. 10 at 8 PM ET – Join Pam for a free deep dive into gut health and the microbiome.

Purchase your signed copy of the book or register for both events by calling 614-841-7700 or emailing [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there!