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Edward Snowden 2021: 'This Is Coming and It's Coming Now!' [30.07.2021]
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130 views • July 31, 2021
-This video has no negative impact on the original works
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form, which is in correlation with the right to Fair Use.
185 Views jul 30, 2021v
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/ozA3gA-Rs0A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form, which is in correlation with the right to Fair Use.
185 Views jul 30, 2021v
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/ozA3gA-Rs0A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
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