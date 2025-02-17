BGMCTV E287 Parash 018 Mishpatim Sh’mot 21:1 – 24:18





Exo 24:3 Moshe came and told the people everything Adonai had said, including all the rulings. The people answered with one voice: "We will obey every word Adonai has spoken."





Making a contract has its price…will you keep your side? What happens if you don’t keep your contract to Yehovah?





www.BGMCTV.org