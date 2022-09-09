Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2870b - Queen Protects The King, [D] Day, Patriots, Clock Started, We Will Have Our Country Back
30 views
GalacticStorm
Published 3 months ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2870b - Sept 8, 2022

Queen Protects The King,[D] Day, Patriots,Clock Started,We Will Have Our Country Back

The [DS] is deploying all assets against Trump and anyone that is close to him. This has already failed. The [DS] is panicking because they know Trump has it all and he caught them all. Each passing day they feel pain because they don't know Trump's next move. The Queen died and it seem that this is the start of everything. [D] Day. The Queen is no longer protecting the future King. The clock has started, we will have our country back.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

