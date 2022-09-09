X22 REPORT Ep. 2870b - Queen Protects The King, [D] Day, Patriots, Clock Started, We Will Have Our Country Back

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2870b - Sept 8, 2022

Queen Protects The King,[D] Day, Patriots,Clock Started,We Will Have Our Country Back

The [DS] is deploying all assets against Trump and anyone that is close to him. This has already failed. The [DS] is panicking because they know Trump has it all and he caught them all. Each passing day they feel pain because they don't know Trump's next move. The Queen died and it seem that this is the start of everything. [D] Day. The Queen is no longer protecting the future King. The clock has started, we will have our country back.

