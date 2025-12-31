© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIGITAL IDENTITIES: fundamental for imposing the New World Order! The Gates Foundation is the largest shareholder in the Global Digital ID programme launched by the World Economic Forum! Larry Ellison believes IDs are crucial for creating a global superstate where everyone lives according to the dictates of a centralised system based on artificial intelligence! Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, Sam Altman, Switzerland, Canada... all the latest news on Digital Identities! LET'S NOT CONFORM!