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Roger Stone’s Jail Sentence is Commuted, 3131
The Still Report
The Still Report
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45 views • July 11, 2020
Good evening, I’m still reporting on a great victory for freedom. This Friday evening’s big news drop is that Roger Stone will not be going to jail on Tuesday because President Trump has commuted his 3-year prison sentence.
No, it’s not a full pardon, but Stone reportedly did not want a pardon because he still wanted to appeal his conviction once he found out about the planted jury fore-person who was a Trump hater, thanks to her own admissions on social media
The first word came from a tweet by Jack Presobiec [pro-so-bick] at about 7:40 pm eastern time.
[insert] “Just got off the phone with Roger Stone. He is a free man.”
Tucker Carlson flashed the news this evening with some rare ad-libbing.
[insert]
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
Keywords
freedompresident trumproger stonecommutation
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