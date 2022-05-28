The State Of [Bidan]'s Economy

Bidenomics: Inflation, Blackouts, Shortages

* Dems favor solutions that make them more powerful.

* Liz Warren’s new plan for rising gas prices: ‘price gouging prevention act’.

* Shutting down production during an energy crisis.

* WH demands states build more wind turbines.

* Our ‘leaders’ are sabotaging the energy sector.

* Diesel is becoming unaffordable for truckers.

* No one wants [Pocahontas] in charge of diesel prices.

* Gubment-imposed prices will be a nightmare scenario.

* Price controls only create corruption; we already know that they do not work.

* Dems think more gubment control is the answer.

* Food shortages are about supply, not pricing.

* The Dem solution is to make America more Soviet.

* Most Americans have lost confidence in Team Biden’s ability to manage the economy.

* It’s clear this administration is not fit to govern.

* His decision to cancel domestic energy production has left us more vulnerable.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306915679112

