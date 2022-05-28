The State Of [Bidan]'s Economy

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Bidenomics: Inflation, Blackouts, Shortages
* Dems favor solutions that make them more powerful.
* Liz Warren’s new plan for rising gas prices: ‘price gouging prevention act’.
* Shutting down production during an energy crisis.
* WH demands states build more wind turbines.
* Our ‘leaders’ are sabotaging the energy sector.
* Diesel is becoming unaffordable for truckers.
* No one wants [Pocahontas] in charge of diesel prices.
* Gubment-imposed prices will be a nightmare scenario.
* Price controls only create corruption; we already know that they do not work.
* Dems think more gubment control is the answer.
* Food shortages are about supply, not pricing.
* The Dem solution is to make America more Soviet.
* Most Americans have lost confidence in Team Biden’s ability to manage the economy.
* It’s clear this administration is not fit to govern.
* His decision to cancel domestic energy production has left us more vulnerable.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 May 2022