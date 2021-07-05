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Taiwan’s legalization of same-sex marriage, Soros is behind the scenes [Chinese subtitle] 台灣同婚合法化，索羅斯是幕後推手
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101 views • July 05, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Taiwan Rejects Soros-Backed Same-Sex Marriage Referendum!!!〉，頻道「Dr. Steve Turley」，2018年11月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmwjlIBFxPs
原影片出處：〈Taiwan Rejects Soros-Backed Same-Sex Marriage Referendum!!!〉，頻道「Dr. Steve Turley」，2018年11月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmwjlIBFxPs
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