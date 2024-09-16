BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blind Man Escaped Twin Tower Collapse Via Lessons Learned from Guide Dog - Michael Hingson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
29 views • 7 months ago

We need to be able to control our fear - it doesn’t need to blind us or overwhelm us. This is the wisdom Michael Hingson shares as he discusses his narrow escape from the Twin Towers when they collapsed on September 11, 2001. Michael’s blindness only empowers him as a leader and educator, and he details the incredible lessons he has learned from his beloved guide dogs over the years, and why fear can be used as a valuable tool to survive and adapt. Michael is also the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book, Thunder Dog: The True Story of a Blind Mind, His Guide Dog, & the Triumph of Trust at Ground Zero. He talks about the wisdom we can glean from dogs, who don’t worry about the things they can’t control. Let’s not let fear blind us or overwhelm us - seize the day with confidence and joy!



TAKEAWAYS


Michael survived on 9/11 because he had practiced what he would do with his dog in an emergency situation


Just because someone is different doesn’t mean they’re any less valuable


Disability is NOT a lack of ability


Michael says he doesn’t have different abilities but has the same abilities, with different techniques



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Michael’s Story video: https://bit.ly/3SYvs3c

Live Like a Guide Dog book: https://bit.ly/4fSkw0G

Refreshable Braille Display video: https://bit.ly/3B1k5Bi


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAEL HINGSON

Website: https://michaelhingson.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3MI7pBO

X: https://x.com/mhingson

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mhingson


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
fearwisdom911herothunderguidetwin towersdogsworrylessonstriumphground zerotina griffincounter culture mom showmichael hinsonblind dog
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy