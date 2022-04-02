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Nigel Cheese's Quantum Battery - Continued testing w/higher voltages
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101 views • April 02, 2022
After trying to record this 3 times I decide this 4th one will just have to do for now. If you can bare all the awful "ums" and "uhs" (I should have done a counter) there is some decent content. I get to testing larger Quantum Batteries I built from two different sized and shaped magnets. This shows some of the differences between a traditional battery and what these can do, including completing a circuit through myself to light an LED, over-charging a capacitor, and sending ~120V through a 2.5V LED.
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