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** THE EVERGREEN INCIDENT ** Participant to Global De-Industrialization – Ice Age Farmer – 26/Mar/2021
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90 views • March 27, 2021
** EVERGREEN/EVER GIVEN Summary:
Where is the ship?
Container Ship EVER GIVEN is currently located at RSEA - Red Sea at position 30° 1' 3.396" N, 32° 34' 48.828" E as reported by MarineTraffic Terrestrial Automatic Identification System on 2021-03-27 12:04 UTC (3 hours, 9 minutes ago)
The wind in this area at that time blows from North direction at force 0 Beaufort.
Where is this vessel going to?
The vessel is currently at port SUEZ CANAL, EG and her next destination is ROTTERDAM, NL
What kind of ship is this?
EVER GIVEN (IMO: 9811000) is a Container Ship that was built in 2018 (3 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Panama.
It’s carrying capacity is 20000 TEU and her current draught is reported to be 15.7 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 399.94 meters and her width is 59 meters.
Vessel Information (General)
IMO: 9811000
Name: EVER GIVEN
Vessel Type - Generic: Cargo - Hazard A (Major)
Vessel Type - Detailed: Container Ship
Status: Active
MMSI: 353136000
Call Sign: H3RC
Flag: Panama [PA]
Gross Tonnage: 219079
Summer DWT: 199692 t
Length Overall x Breadth Extreme: 399.94 x 59 m
Year Built: 2018
Home Port: PANAMA
Source: https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/details/ships/shipid:5630138/mmsi:353136000/imo:9811000/vessel:EVER_GIVEN
The World's Most Expensive Traffic Jam Guarantees Supply Chain Shortages In The Days Ahead With Many Warning Of A Worst Case Scenario: 'It's Going To Get Ugl
https://allnewspipeline.com/Worlds_Most_Expensive_Traffic_Jam.php
y Stefan Stanford - All News Pipeline - Live Free Or Die
While Bill Gates recently said that 'the world should be back to 'normal' by the end of the year 2022, and due to vaccines' in his mind, what will never be discussed by the msm, globalists nor democrats is what the world we live in might look like by then if we continue upon the same path we've been set upon, with more and more signs the 'normal' they speak of will look nothing like the 'normal' of the past, something long gone forever.
With 'incrementalism' a sinister tool of tyranny used to whittle away at rights previously held, with every small decision feeling 'rational' to some but used as the next stepping stone towards greater government infringements upon human rights, we're being slowly cooked like a frog, who would jump out of a pot of boiling water, but instead boils to death when the temperature gets slowly raised to a boil.
And with 'the Great Reset' that the globalists have been lauding giving us a look at what the 'future normal' might look like should the globalists have their way, that 'Great Reset' is nothing less than the complete re-organization of our society into what the globalists had also envisioned under the United Nations 'Agenda 21' and 'Agenda 2030'.
So with America rapidly being herded into dark times under Joe Biden's open borders, the 'Democrats forever bill' they hope to jam through Congress and into law and their war upon the 2nd Amendment and freedom of speech, we definitely shouldn't overlook another sign of what may be ahead, with massive supply chain shortages of many different materials seeming to grow every day as we'll explore within the next section of this story below.
According to this new story over at the Wall Street Journal (saved at Archive), what's being called 'the world's biggest traffic jam' is devastating global trade and will surely lead to more supply shortages with the Suez Canal one of the busiest waterways in the world.
With some warning the 'beached whale ship' could be stuck for weeks, CNBC warned in a story Thursday morning that the Suez Canal closure could cause problems for the entire world, with 12% of the world’s seaborne trade flowing through the canal. From that story.:
A prolonged blockage could lead to “significant disruptions to global trade, skyrocketing shipping rates, further increase of energy commodities, and an uptick in global inflation,” JPMorgan warned.
And as we'll see in the series of tweet screenshots and linked stories above and below, even prior to this Suez Canal disaster, a huge series of hits to the global supply chain have been happening and are still ongoing.
From Zero Hedge, March 23rd: "Going To Get Ugly" - Global Plastic Shortage Triggered By Texas Deep Freeze".
From WRCBTV, March 23rd: "ROUGH ROAD AHEAD: Everything from computer chips to plastic parts seems to be in short supply for automakers who are struggling to bounce back from pandemic-driven shutdowns last year."
From the Guardian, March 22nd: "Global shortage in computer chips 'reaches crisis point' - Consumer price rises loom while dearth of semiconductors slow production from Samsung to Ford".
From Zero Hedge, March 1st: "Chaos In Steel Market As Manufacturers Battered By Shortages, Soaring Prices".
From Zero Hedge, February 27th: "As Lumber Prices Hit Record High, Homebuilders Urge Biden To Intervene".
Cont'd --
Where is the ship?
Container Ship EVER GIVEN is currently located at RSEA - Red Sea at position 30° 1' 3.396" N, 32° 34' 48.828" E as reported by MarineTraffic Terrestrial Automatic Identification System on 2021-03-27 12:04 UTC (3 hours, 9 minutes ago)
The wind in this area at that time blows from North direction at force 0 Beaufort.
Where is this vessel going to?
The vessel is currently at port SUEZ CANAL, EG and her next destination is ROTTERDAM, NL
What kind of ship is this?
EVER GIVEN (IMO: 9811000) is a Container Ship that was built in 2018 (3 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Panama.
It’s carrying capacity is 20000 TEU and her current draught is reported to be 15.7 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 399.94 meters and her width is 59 meters.
Vessel Information (General)
IMO: 9811000
Name: EVER GIVEN
Vessel Type - Generic: Cargo - Hazard A (Major)
Vessel Type - Detailed: Container Ship
Status: Active
MMSI: 353136000
Call Sign: H3RC
Flag: Panama [PA]
Gross Tonnage: 219079
Summer DWT: 199692 t
Length Overall x Breadth Extreme: 399.94 x 59 m
Year Built: 2018
Home Port: PANAMA
Source: https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/details/ships/shipid:5630138/mmsi:353136000/imo:9811000/vessel:EVER_GIVEN
The World's Most Expensive Traffic Jam Guarantees Supply Chain Shortages In The Days Ahead With Many Warning Of A Worst Case Scenario: 'It's Going To Get Ugl
https://allnewspipeline.com/Worlds_Most_Expensive_Traffic_Jam.php
y Stefan Stanford - All News Pipeline - Live Free Or Die
While Bill Gates recently said that 'the world should be back to 'normal' by the end of the year 2022, and due to vaccines' in his mind, what will never be discussed by the msm, globalists nor democrats is what the world we live in might look like by then if we continue upon the same path we've been set upon, with more and more signs the 'normal' they speak of will look nothing like the 'normal' of the past, something long gone forever.
With 'incrementalism' a sinister tool of tyranny used to whittle away at rights previously held, with every small decision feeling 'rational' to some but used as the next stepping stone towards greater government infringements upon human rights, we're being slowly cooked like a frog, who would jump out of a pot of boiling water, but instead boils to death when the temperature gets slowly raised to a boil.
And with 'the Great Reset' that the globalists have been lauding giving us a look at what the 'future normal' might look like should the globalists have their way, that 'Great Reset' is nothing less than the complete re-organization of our society into what the globalists had also envisioned under the United Nations 'Agenda 21' and 'Agenda 2030'.
So with America rapidly being herded into dark times under Joe Biden's open borders, the 'Democrats forever bill' they hope to jam through Congress and into law and their war upon the 2nd Amendment and freedom of speech, we definitely shouldn't overlook another sign of what may be ahead, with massive supply chain shortages of many different materials seeming to grow every day as we'll explore within the next section of this story below.
According to this new story over at the Wall Street Journal (saved at Archive), what's being called 'the world's biggest traffic jam' is devastating global trade and will surely lead to more supply shortages with the Suez Canal one of the busiest waterways in the world.
With some warning the 'beached whale ship' could be stuck for weeks, CNBC warned in a story Thursday morning that the Suez Canal closure could cause problems for the entire world, with 12% of the world’s seaborne trade flowing through the canal. From that story.:
A prolonged blockage could lead to “significant disruptions to global trade, skyrocketing shipping rates, further increase of energy commodities, and an uptick in global inflation,” JPMorgan warned.
And as we'll see in the series of tweet screenshots and linked stories above and below, even prior to this Suez Canal disaster, a huge series of hits to the global supply chain have been happening and are still ongoing.
From Zero Hedge, March 23rd: "Going To Get Ugly" - Global Plastic Shortage Triggered By Texas Deep Freeze".
From WRCBTV, March 23rd: "ROUGH ROAD AHEAD: Everything from computer chips to plastic parts seems to be in short supply for automakers who are struggling to bounce back from pandemic-driven shutdowns last year."
From the Guardian, March 22nd: "Global shortage in computer chips 'reaches crisis point' - Consumer price rises loom while dearth of semiconductors slow production from Samsung to Ford".
From Zero Hedge, March 1st: "Chaos In Steel Market As Manufacturers Battered By Shortages, Soaring Prices".
From Zero Hedge, February 27th: "As Lumber Prices Hit Record High, Homebuilders Urge Biden To Intervene".
Cont'd --
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