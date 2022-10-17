Lindsey Graham & 'No Name' McCain in Ukraine - Preparing for a Proxy War with Russia (2016).

The video shows an excerpt of the meeting between US Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in 2016.

On it you can hear American parliamentarians promising Kyiv a quick victory over Russia.

As we all know, in 2016 these comrades wanted to start a Russo-Ukrainian war, but then Trump was elected and that wrecked their plans. The reason for the special operation is clear, it's a global game. Now you will understand a little better what is happening today.